Japan’s New Coronavirus Cases Up for 5th Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan came to 53,753 on Wednesday, up by over 12,000 from a week before.

The daily count in the Asian nation rose week on week for the fifth consecutive day.

Among infected people across the country, 96 new fatalities were reported on the day, while the number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by 18 from Tuesday to 655.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new COVID-19 infections climbed around 1.5-fold from a week before to 9,520, according to the capital’s metropolitan government. The seven-day average of new cases rose 21.1 pct to 7,622.6.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by one from Tuesday to 32.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]