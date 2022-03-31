Vehicle Crashes into Foreign Ministry Building in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--A minivan crashed into the Japanese Foreign Ministry building in the Kasumigaseki district of Chiyoda Ward in Tokyo on Wednesday evening.

The capital's Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 45-year-old driver on the spot on suspicion of damaging the building.

There have been no reports of injuries.

At around 6:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. GMT), the vehicle ran through a barricade at the main gate into the premise of the ministry building, after hitting a taxi in front of the building. It stopped after crashing into a pillar at the building's entrance.

After the incident, the man is said to have made incoherent statements, including saying that he is being targeted.

