Japan Govt Presents U.S. Port Relocation Plan to Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry presented a draft plan to relocate a U.S. military port within the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, at an online meeting with the prefecture and the cities of Naha and Urasoe, both in Okinawa, on Wednesday.

The draft plan calls for relocating the military port, currently in Naha, to a reclaimed area of around 49 hectares to be created north of the Urasoe pier.

As the "All Okinawa" camp supporting Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki is divided over the U.S. port relocation, Tamaki may face a tough decision.

If the relocation plan gains the consent of local communities, the Japanese government aims to start construction of the new facility after taking procedures at the Japan-U.S. Joint Committee.

The project is expected to take at least nine years, so there will be a significant delay to the initially scheduled return as early as fiscal 2028 of the port to Okinawa, agreed by the Japanese and U.S. governments.

