Japan Police Make Crime Prevention Brochures for Ukrainians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The National Police Agency said Thursday that it has created brochures in Ukrainian to prevent people fleeing the European country from getting involved in crimes in Japan.

The brochures will be used at prefectural police departments and distributed to the Immigration Services Agency of Japan and the Ukrainian Embassy in Japan.

The agency has already issued a notification calling for local police to secure Ukrainian interpreters.

The agency created two brochures--one on safety and security in a question-and-answer format and the other on Japanese rules. Similar brochures are available in English and Chinese.

Among the instructions given in the brochures are call 110 to reach police, walk on the right side of the street, and act calmly and collect information via television or radio in the event of an earthquake or other disasters.

