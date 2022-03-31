Japan Not to Withdraw from Sakhalin-2 Project: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan will not withdraw from the Sakhalin-2 gas project off the Russian Far East island of Sakhalin, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Kishida made the remark at a House of Representatives meeting, in which Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, demanded Japan's withdrawal from the gas project in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Remaining in the Sakhalin-2 project "would disrupt the G-7 nations' unity in imposing economic sanctions" against Russia, Tamaki argued.

Kishida stressed, however, that the project, in which Japan owns an interest, is "extremely important" for the country's energy security, contributing to the long-term and low-cost stable supply of liquefied natural gas.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Japan can gain its G-7 partners' understanding on the matter, noting that the group has agreed to "respect each country's circumstances and give each other time to secure sustainable alternative sources" of energy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]