Japan to Send Foreign Minister to Poland

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Thursday to send Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, instead of Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa, to Poland as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Furukawa became unable to take up the mission of accepting Ukrainian citizens fleeing Russia's invasion because at least one member of his family was infected with the novel coronavirus and he could be a close contact, informed sources said.

The decision to dispatch the foreign minister abroad was approved by the executive board of the rules and administration committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

According to the government's plan, Hayashi, accompanied by State Minister of Justice Jun Tsushima, will leave Friday for Poland aboard a government plane and discuss ways to support Ukrainian evacuees with Polish government officials.

Hayashi is expected to have evacuees hoping to come to Japan get on the government aircraft on his return trip, after visiting an evacuation center and the Japanese government's liaison office in the southeastern city of Rzeszow.

