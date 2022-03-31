Japan Reports 51,913 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 51,913 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, with the daily count growing by about 2,200 from a week before.

Across the country, 102 new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients dropped by 28 from Wednesday to 627.

In Tokyo alone, 8,226 new infection cases were reported on Thursday, down by 649 from a week before, the first fall in five days.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's standards was unchanged from Wednesday at 32. The Japanese capital logged 12 new deaths from COVID-19. The deceased were in their 30s to 80s.

