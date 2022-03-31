Over Half in Japan Feel Financially Uncomfortable: Govt Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Over half of people in Japan feel financially uncomfortable and have no prospect of their financial situation getting better, a Cabinet Office survey showed Thursday.

Asked about unsatisfying things about society today, with multiple answers allowed, the largest share of respondents, or 55.5 pct, said they do not have a comfortable financial outlook, exceeding 50 pct for the first time since the 2008 survey, when the question was first included.

The proportion was up 11.6 percentage points from the previous January 2020 survey. The COVID-19 pandemic is apparently behind the rise, a Cabinet Office official said.

The mail survey was conducted between December last year and January this year, covering 3,000 people aged 18 or older across the country. Valid answers were collected from 59.7 pct of them.

Asked about areas that are deteriorating in Japan, the largest number of respondents, or 54.2 pct, cited national finances, while 44 pct cited the economy. Prices were cited by 37.9 pct and economic power by 36.3 pct.

