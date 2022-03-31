Spending by Foreign Visitors in Japan Hits Record Low in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Spending by foreign visitors in Japan is estimated to have totaled 120.8 billion yen in 2021, hitting the lowest level since data began in 2011, the Japan Tourism Agency said Thursday.

The record-low spending reflected a plunge in the number of visitors from abroad, due to entry restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spending per visitor is estimated to have surged to about 518,000 yen in 2021 from 184,000 yen in 2020, as most of the foreign visitors covered in the 2021 survey were long-stay business and other travelers.

The Japanese government aims for 15 trillion yen in spending by foreign visitors in 2030. Their spending totaled 4,813.5 billion yen in 2019, before the coronavirus began to spread rapidly, but tumbled to 744.6 billion yen in 2020.

The spending survey, in which foreign visitors are asked at airports and ports across Japan about how much they spent in the country, is conducted on a quarterly basis in usual years. In 2021, the survey was held only in October-December, due to the pandemic.

