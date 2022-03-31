Japan to Station Mobile Radar Unit on Westernmost Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Air Self-Defense Force said Thursday that it will station a mobile radar unit on a permanent basis on the country's westernmost island from Friday.

The move is part of the strengthening of the defense of its southwestern islands at a time when China is increasing activities around there.

About 20 personnel will be sent to Yonaguni Island in Okinawa prefecture from an ASDF base on Miyako Island in the same prefecture.

The ASDF has been deploying units to Yonaguni irregularly until now.

On the island, meanwhile, the Defense Ministry set up a Ground SDF base with a coastal surveillance unit of some 160 personnel in 2016. It also plans to deploy an electronic warfare unit as early as fiscal 2023.

