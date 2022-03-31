Ukrainian Evacuee Recalls Sleepless Nights amid Russian Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., March 31 (Jiji Press)--Amid fears of Russian aggression and sounds of shelling, it was impossible to sleep deeply, said a Ukrainian woman who evacuated to Japan with her mother, at a press conference in the western Japan city of Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, on Thursday.

Iryna Yavorska, 50, who had been staying at a subway platform in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, said she had felt lucky if she could have a sleep of three or four hours.

Iryna and her mother, Galyna Ivanova, 80, left Kharkiv on March 7 and reached Warsaw, after traveling some 24 hours by train and bus.

But Iryna faced difficulty finding a job in the Polish capital, which was flooded with Ukrainian evacuees seeking jobs, and decided to flee to Japan, where her 31-year-old daughter Kateryna is living.

They arrived in Japan on March 22.

