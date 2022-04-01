DPFP, Tomin First to Back Other's Upper House Poll Candidates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People and Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group), a regional party in Tokyo, exchanged a memorandum Friday on backing each other's candidates for this summer's election for the House of Councillors.

The DPFP and Tomin First, for which Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike serves as special adviser, aim to bolster their cooperation to help each other win more votes in the election for the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan parliament.

Meanwhile, the two parties shelved a plan to merge ahead of the poll.

The DPFP will back Chiharu Araki, head of First no Kai, the national party set up by Tomin First in a bid to gain a foothold in national politics. Araki will run in the Tokyo constituency, where six of its 12 seats will be contested.

Tomin First will support four proportional representation candidates related to the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, to be fielded by the DPFP.

