Japan to Offer Temporary Accommodation to Ukrainian Evacuees

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to provide temporary accommodation to Ukrainian evacuees and shoulder their living and medical expenses during their stays in Japan.

In the second meeting of a ministerial team on coordinating support for Ukrainians fleeing to Japan following Russia's invasion of their country, participants also decided to offer Japanese translators, as well as consultations relating to jobs and education for children as necessary.

In addition, the ministers confirmed that the central government will fully work on linking evacuees with local governments and Japanese companies that have offered support.

"I want you to continue efforts to ensure that Ukrainians who have fled to Japan amid severe conditions in their country can receive necessary aid," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The government decided the same day that it will procure blankets, plastic sheets, mats and other goods using the 100 million dollars in additional emergency humanitarian aid announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in late March and donate the items to international organizations active in Ukraine and neighboring countries.

