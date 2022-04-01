Private Biz Starts Running Miyagi's Water Supply Service

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., April 1 (Jiji Press)--A private business started running the water supply service of Miyagi Prefecture on Friday in Japan's first water concession project.

The project covers 25 of the northeastern prefecture's 35 municipalities, including the prefectural capital of Sendai.

In the project, the Miyagi government granted a concession to run its water service in order to streamline the operations by using private-sector technologies and curb future increases in water bills seen resulting from the declining population.

The operator is K.K. Mizumusubi Management Miyagi, a Sendai-based special-purpose company held by 10 businesses, including local entities and water businesses, such as Metawater Co. <9551> and Veolia Jenets K.K.

For 20 years from now, Mizumusubi Management Miyagi will operate drinking water treatment plants and other facilities previously run by the prefectural government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]