Japan Expands Sanctions against N. Korea

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese cabinet on Friday approved additional sanctions against North Korea, following its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24.

Four organizations and nine individuals determined to be involved in Pyongyang's nuclear and missile development were added to the Japanese list of asset freeze targets.

The four organizations are based in Russia. Of the nine individuals, six are North Koreans and three are Russians. The sanctions list now have 129 organizations and 120 individuals.

"There has been an uptick in (North Korea's) nuclear and missile activity, while no concrete moves for resolving the issue of abductions (of Japanese nationals by Pyongyang) have been shown," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

The sanctions "are having a certain effect, considering the severe economic situation in North Korea," the top Japanese government spokesman said.

