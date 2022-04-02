Japan's Hayashi Leaves for Poland over Ukraine Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi left for Poland on Friday, with Tokyo hoping to display its active commitment to supporting Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion.

A government jet carrying Hayashi departed from Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. On its way back, the plane may also carry Ukrainian evacuees in Poland wishing to come to Japan. Hayashi will return home on Tuesday.

At a parliamentary meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government would accelerate its work to accept Ukrainian evacuees by sending Hayashi to Poland.

"We'll get a correct picture of the needs of Ukrainian evacuees and provide support while standing by the Ukrainian people facing the national crisis."

Speaking at a press conference before leaving for Poland, Hayashi said whether evacuees will travel on the government aircraft on his return trip is "still subject to adjustments."

