LDP Calls for Boosting Startup Investments to 10 T. Yen in 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday compiled a set of proposals aimed at drastically strengthening support for startups, including boosting investments in domestic startups to 10 trillion yen in 2027, up more than 10-fold from the 2021 level.

The party also calls for setting up a ministerial post to oversee support measures by multiple government agencies.

The proposals are aimed at speeding up the "metabolism" of the corporate sector and reinvigorating the Japanese economy.

The LDP will submit the proposals to the government shortly, expecting them to be reflected in a five-year startup support plan that the government is slated to draw up by June.

The proposals include a request to expand startup investments by the country's Government Pension Investment Fund, public-private funds and others.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]