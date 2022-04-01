Japan to Raise Daily Entry Cap to 10,000 on April 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan will raise the daily cap on the number of people allowed to enter the country to around 10,000 from the current 7,000 on April 10, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

Japan is further easing its COVID-19 border controls to open the gate wider for foreigners who wish to study or work as technical trainees in the country.

"We'll respond appropriately to the needs of Japanese to return home and the needs of foreigners including international students to enter Japan," Matsuno said at a press conference.

"We hope to be increasing international flows of people in stages," the top government spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Japan is seeing signs of a coronavirus infection resurgence, with the BA.2 subvariant replacing the original omicron variant as the dominant form of the virus.

