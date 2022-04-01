Japan Reports 49,266 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 49,266 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, with the daily count rising by some 1,800 from a week before.

There were 78 new fatalities among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients dropped by 94 from Thursday to 533.

In Tokyo alone, 7,982 new infection cases were confirmed on Friday, up by 693 from a week before.

Nine new COVID-19 fatalities were confirmed in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s own criteria dropped by two from Thursday to 30.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 7,628.9, up 21.6 pct week on week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]