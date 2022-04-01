Japan Lowers Travel Alert for 106 Countries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Friday lowered its travel alert for 106 countries from Level 3, which advises against travel, to Level 2, which calls for avoiding nonessential travel.

The move came as the numbers of new COVID-19 cases and deaths from the disease are on a downtrend globally, with countries, mainly where vaccinations are progressing, easing border and other measures.

The 106 countries include the United States, Britain, India, Indonesia and the Philippines.

"We recommend travel only after getting vaccinated and checking overseas safety information, including information on infectious diseases," Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference the same day.

