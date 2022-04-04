Status of "Evacuees" Vague in Japanese Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--While Japan is eager to display its active support for Ukraine by accepting people fleeing the European country, the status of "evacuees" in Japanese law is vague, unlike "refugees," who are provided generous support.

Tokyo is treating escaping Ukrainians as special cases. It may need to review its system concerning refugee status and prepare necessary laws.

According to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, 4.05 million people had fled Ukraine as of Wednesday amid Russia's invasion of the country.

Most of them escaped to neighboring countries. Among them, Poland, which has accepted up to 2.36 million people, says that it is reaching breaking point.

Japan started to take in evacuees in early March. A total of 337 people had arrived in the Asian nation as of Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]