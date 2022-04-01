591 Offers from Firms, Others to Aid Ukrainian Evacuees in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Immigration Services Agency said Friday that it had received 591 offers from local governments, companies and others as of 5 p.m. (8 a.m. GMT) Thursday to support Ukrainian evacuees in Japan.

Of the total, 138 were from local governments, 275 from private companies, 15 from nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations and 163 from individuals and others.

The agency has set up a consultation office to gather information from local governments and companies considering providing housing and job opportunities for Ukrainian evacuees.

