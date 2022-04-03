6 Months On, Kishida's Economic Recovery Plan Facing Bumpy Road

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's strategy to pave the way for an economic recovery before the House of Councillors election this summer has been facing an unexpectedly bumpy road.

The prime minister, marking six months in office on Monday, has overcome tough times by making decisions swiftly with keen sensitivity to public opinions. But now he is faced with the need to address the double challenges of a novel coronavirus resurgence and soaring prices amid the Ukrainian crisis.

"The international community needs to work together and take strong measures so that Russia will stop the invasion as soon as possible," Kishida told a meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, on Friday.

Five days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Kishida had a conference call with U.S. President Joe Biden, with the two leaders sharing the view that attempts to change the status quo by force will come at a price.

At the same time, Kishida announced additional economic sanctions against Russia, targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin as an individual. "The decision to impose sanctions on Putin has broadened awareness throughout the government that we should do whatever we can," a government official said.

