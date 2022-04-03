Japan's Hayashi Visits Facility for Ukrainian Evacuees in Poland

Newsfrom Japan

Warsaw, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Saturday visited a facility in the Polish capital of Warsaw where some 1,000-2,000 evacuees from Ukraine are staying.

During the visit, Hayashi worked to learn about the situation surrounding Ukrainian evacuees who fled from Russia's invasion of their country, in order to better support them.

People who fled to Poland to escape the war in Ukraine totaled over 2.4 million as of Friday.

Hayashi is visiting Poland as a special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Together with Gen Nakatani, special adviser to the prime minister for international human rights issues, and other officials, Hayashi toured the facility crammed with makeshift beds. The foreign minister asked questions to a facility staff member, including one asking what was lacking the most. He also spoke with some evacuees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]