Nudge Theory Employed to Save Oze National Park's Toilets

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Toilets at Oze National Park, which straddles the four Japanese prefectures of Fukushima, Tochigi, Gunma and Niigata, are in danger of disappearing due to the lack of donations from park visitors collected as upkeep expenses.

In hopes of resolving this crisis, the Oze Preservation Foundation, which looks after the park, launched a project using the "nudge" theory in fiscal 2021 through last month.

The organization found that the amount of donations rose after it put up posters with photographs of people staring.

Many national parks and other facilities in nature conservation areas with a large number of visitors all face the same issue of collecting donations from visitors to cover the costs to maintain restrooms.

The nudge theory focuses on influencing behavior in a positive direction. As the word "nudge" suggests, the method encourages people to perform a particular action creatively and at a low cost.

