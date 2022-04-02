Japan Logs 48,825 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 48,825 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, with the daily count growing by 1,496 from a week ago to extend its rising streak to an eighth day.

The number of severely ill patients dropped by 15 from Friday to 518, while 55 new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 sufferers.

In Tokyo alone, 7,395 new infection cases were reported on Saturday, down by 45 from a week before.

Four new fatalities were confirmed among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

The number of severely ill patients under the Tokyo metropolitan government's own criteria increased by two from Friday to 32.

