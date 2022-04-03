Japan Resolved to Support Ukraine, Hayashi Tells Kuleba

Newsfrom Japan

Warsaw, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, in talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, on Saturday, said Japan will support the people of Ukraine with stern resolve amid Russia's invasion of their country.

Kuleba thanked Hayashi for the offer of support during their meeting in the Polish capital of Warsaw, saying that such an offer is encouraging for Ukrainian people.

"Japan's government and Japanese people are with the people of Ukraine," Hayashi said in the talks, showing solidarity with the war-torn country.

Hayashi said he, as a special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, will work on learning the needs of Ukrainian evacuees and issues facing them in order to better support them, including by accepting them into Japan. Also, Hayashi said Japan will continue to impose sanctions on Russia in cooperation with the international community.

Kuleba appreciated the Japanese government's support for the evacuees and Japan's sanctions on Russia. He gave explanations about the present situation in Ukraine.

