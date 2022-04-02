Japanese, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Meet in Poland

Newsfrom Japan

Warsaw, April 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, in the Polish capital of Warsaw on Saturday.

In the meeting, Hayashi is expected to convey Tokyo's willingness to work together with the international community to support Ukrainian evacuees fleeing from Russia's invasion of their country, including by accepting them into Japan.

Hayashi is visiting Poland as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in an effort to grasp the needs of Ukrainian evacuees there and discuss ways to support them.

People who fled to Poland to escape the war in Ukraine totaled over 2.38 million as of the end of March.

