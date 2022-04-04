Japan Struggling to Gain Participants, Momentum for Osaka Expo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--With three years to go until the 2025 World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka, the country is struggling to attract participating nations and organizations, and boost momentum for the event.

With the end of the Dubai Expo on Thursday last week, the baton has been passed to Japan from the United Arab Emirates.

The Osaka Expo will be held for six months from April 13, 2025, on the manmade island of Yumeshima under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives." Japan is planning to showcase its state-of-the-art decarbonization technologies and transport visitors from Kansai International Airport, located on an artificial island in Osaka Prefecture, to the venue on "flying cars."

In fiscal 2022, which began this month, Japan is expected to start work on designing pavilions for participating countries and companies, a state guesthouse and other facilities at the venue, and decide prices and sales methods for tickets.

Meanwhile, its activities on inviting participants have been delayed, with the Dubai Expo being pushed back by a year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Although the Japanese government aims for participation by 150 countries and 25 international organizations, only 87 countries and six organizations had announced their intentions to join as of the end of March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]