Japan Mulls Using Govt Jet to Carry Ukrainian Evacuees: Hayashi

Newsfrom Japan

Rzeszow, Poland, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Sunday his country will pursue until the end the possibility of letting Ukrainian evacuees in Poland wishing to come to Japan board his flight back to the Asian nation on a government plane.

"We're currently making arrangements" to bring the trip plan into reality, Hayashi, now visiting Poland as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, told reporters in the city of Rzeszow.

Earlier on Sunday, the Japanese foreign minister visited Medyka in southeastern Poland, located on the border with Ukraine, where many tents are set up by support groups and foodstuffs are being distributed to Ukrainian evacuees fleeing Russia's invasion of their country. At an immigration office, a staff member explained to Hayashi how evacuees are being accepted into Poland.

"I renewed my determination to offer maximum assistance to people who had no choice but leave their country and evacuate, so that they can return to the lives they had (before the war) as soon as possible," Hayashi told reporters.

He then visited the Japanese government's liaison office in Rzeszow, also in southeastern Poland, and met with Japanese Foreign Ministry officials who are offering assistance to Japanese people staying in Ukraine. He also had talks with officials of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and other international organizations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]