50 Years On: Ex-Reporter Claims Justice over Secret Pact Exposure

Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Pref., April 5 (Jiji Press)--Takichi Nishiyama, 90, believes that justice was with him when he reported on a secret Japan-U.S. agreement over the May 1972 return of Okinawa Prefecture to Japan from U.S. occupation, he said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The report led to the arrest on April 4, 1972, of Nishiyama, who was a reporter of the Mainichi Shimbun daily, for illegally obtaining from a Foreign Ministry official copies of confidential diplomatic cables on the secret accord. The ministry official was also arrested by police.

The documents suggested that the Japanese government secretly promised to bear 4 million dollars of costs to restore U.S. military sites in the southernmost Japan prefecture to their original condition, before Tokyo and Washington signed a bilateral pact on the return of Okinawa in June 1971.

As well as writing an article based on the copies, Nishiyama handed them to then Socialist Party of Japan lawmaker Takahiro Yokomichi, who grilled the government over the matter in parliament.

Nishiyama was confirmed guilty by the Supreme Court in 1978.

