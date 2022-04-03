Japan Confirms 47,345 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 47,345 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of about 40,000 from a week before.

The daily count rose week on week for the ninth consecutive day.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms fell by eight from Saturday to 510. There were 35 newly confirmed deaths among COVID-19 sufferers.

In Tokyo, 7,899 new infection cases were reported, up by 55 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new positive cases in the Japanese capital stood at 7,630.3, up 18 pct week on week.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled nine in Tokyo. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the Tokyo metropolitan government's criteria fell by one from Saturday to 31.

