Matsuno Shows Resolve to Proceed with U.S. Base Relocation

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Sunday visited the U.S. Marine Corps' Camp Schwab in Okinawa Prefecture, where a replacement facility for the Marine Corps' Futenma air station in the same prefecture is being built.

"I renewed my resolve to steadily proceed with the construction works for the relocation in order to realize the full return of the Futenma base site as soon as possible," Matsuno told reporters after visiting the construction site in the Henoko coastal district in the city of Nago in Okinawa for the first time.

Matsuno also serves as minister tasked with reducing Okinawa Prefecture's burden of hosting U.S. military bases.

In 1996, Japan and the United States agreed on the return of land occupied by the Futenma base, located in a heavily populated district in the city of Ginowan, to Okinawa on condition that the air base is relocated within Okinawa. Henoko was later chosen as the relocation site.

