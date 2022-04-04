Japan Logs 325,423 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 325,423 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, up by some 48,000 from the preceding week's 277,029.

New cases increased after they had been on a downward trend since mid-February.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 6,711,439 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases, at 53,412, followed by Kanagawa, at 27,209, Saitama, at 25,127, and Osaka, at 24,826.

The country's cumulative death toll from COVID-19 rose by 512 to 28,305. The new deaths included 109 in Osaka, 50 in Tokyo and 40 in Saitama.

