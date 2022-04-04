20 Evacuees from Ukraine to Fly to Japan Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Warsaw, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Twenty evacuees from Ukraine will come to Japan on a Japanese government plane Tuesday, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Monday.

The evacuees include those who have no relatives in Japan, according to a Japanese official.

The evacuees are slated to board the Japanese government's reserve aircraft later Monday and land at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda the following morning.

Hayashi, who spoke before leaving Poland to conclude his visit to the country, said that the evacuees strongly hope to travel to Japan but did not have any means to do so.

Noting that he met with all 20 evacuees in person, Hayashi said the government will support them from a humanitarian viewpoint so that they can live peacefully in Japan.

