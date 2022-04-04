Japan New Coronavirus Cases Up 280 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 30,157 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, up by some 280 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by five from Sunday to 505, while 45 new deaths were confirmed among infected people.

In Tokyo, 4,384 new infection cases were reported, down by 160 from a week before, while there were seven new deaths.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from Sunday to 29.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 7,607.4, rising 15.9 pct from a week before.

