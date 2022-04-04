Japan to Mull More Russia Sanctions after Killings near Kyiv

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider additional sanctions against Russia as its military is suspected of having killed many civilians near Kyiv, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday.

"We'll do what we should while working with the international community," Kishida told reporters. Tokyo is stepping up its criticism of Moscow and accelerating preparations to act in concert with its Group of Seven peers and other nations.

"It has been revealed that extremely vicious acts were repeated. The world has received a strong shock," Kishida told an executive meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"Murdering innocent civilians violates international humanitarian law," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

In a statement released Monday, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi showed hope for investigations by the International Criminal Court over war crimes, saying that Russia must be rigorously held accountable for its actions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]