Japan to Offer 100-M.-Dollar Extra Aid over Ukraine Crisis

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Tuesday to provide 100 million dollars in additional emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighboring countries accepting evacuees from the war-torn nation.

The aid will be used mainly for measures in the medical and public health areas in response to growing demand.

Specifically, the money will be spent on securing temporary shelters, daily necessities and food, as well as helping Ukraine revive the production of agricultural goods, remove debris from the Russian attack, and dispose of land mines and unexploded shells.

On March 11, Japan decided to offer emergency humanitarian aid worth 100 million dollars over the crisis in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia. At a Group of Seven summit in Brussels on March 24, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida showed Tokyo's pledge on extra 100 million dollars in such aid.

Japan will send on Tuesday a team to Moldova, which has been accepting many Ukrainian evacuees, for research on the situation there and gathering information.

