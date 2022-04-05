Japan Detects 1st Bird Flu Case in Mammal

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--A highly pathogenic avian influenza virus has been detected in a dead fox in Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, prefectural officials said.

This marked the first case of bird flu being detected in a mammal in the country, according to the Environment Ministry.

An H5 subtype bird flu virus has been detected in five of seven crows found dead on March 29. The fox was found on Thursday in an area close to the point where the crows were collected, according to prefectural officials and other sources.

The fox is believed to have been infected with the bird flu by eating the dead crows, according to ministry and prefectural officials.

The transmission risk of avian influenza to humans is low, but the flu can kill a large number of poultry if an outbreak occurs at farms.

