U.S. Envoy Commends Japan Flying Evacuees from Ukraine

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel commended the Japanese government on Tuesday for flying Ukrainian evacuees over to the Asian nation on a government aircraft.

The ambassador issued a statement following the arrival of 20 Ukrainian evacuees in Japan on the day, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who returned from Poland.

"When Foreign Minister Hayashi returned from Europe today with a group of Ukrainian evacuees, it was yet another example of Japan's humane response to a humanitarian tragedy," Emanuel said.

"The United States, Japan, and our European partners will continue to support the brave citizens of Ukraine, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the international community in condemning (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's horrific war crimes," he added.

