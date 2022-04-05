Record 4,127 People Apply to Become JAXA Astronauts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Tuesday that it has received applications from a record 4,127 people to become astronauts.

The number jumped 4.3-fold from the previous recruitment by JAXA in 2008, when 963 people applied.

JAXA is scheduled to choose by around February next year several candidates, one of whom may become the first Japanese to set foot on the moon.

Last year, the agency started recruiting astronauts for the first time in 13 years to find a Japanese space traveler to participate in an international lunar exploration project.

According to JAXA, the youngest applicant age was 17 and the oldest 73. Sixty-nine applicants were aged 60 or over.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]