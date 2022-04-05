20 Ukrainian Evacuees Arrive in Japan on Govt Jet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Twenty evacuees from Ukraine arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday, along with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who returned on a government plane from his visit to Poland.

Japan hopes to signal its solidarity with Ukraine to its own citizens and the international community by taking the unusual measure of using a government aircraft to transport foreign evacuees and by offering generous support to those who arrived.

The standby plane of the government jet brought the evacuees from Warsaw, whom the government judged to have difficulties traveling to Japan on their own. They included those who have no relatives or acquaintances in Japan.

The group had five males and 15 females, between the ages of 6 and 66, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Tuesday.

The government plans to support them, as well as the 404 evacuees from Ukraine accepted as of Sunday to by the Asian country, where their relatives or friends live.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]