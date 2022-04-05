Japan New COVID-19 Cases Up 1,200 from Week Before
Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 45,684 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up by 1,222 from a week ago.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients grew by three from Monday to 508. There were 64 new fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus.
Tokyo had 6,968 new positive cases, 878 fewer than a week before. The Japanese capital also reported nine fatalities.
The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 7,482, up 4.2 pct from a week before.
The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 30, up by one from Monday.
