Hamaguchi Surprised over Int'l Success of Oscar-Winning Film

Tokyo, April 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, whose film "Drive My Car" won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film on Sunday, expressed surprise over his film's international success Tuesday.

"I'm surprised that this work has been accepted by people in so many countries," Hamaguchi told a press conference in Tokyo. He showed up holding the golden Oscar statuette.

"Honestly, I thought, 'What am I doing here?'" Hamaguchi said of his experience of being onstage at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony, which he once described as a "dream world," and interacting with renowned figures of the international film world.

"I have a feeling that this award will lead me to a world I have never experienced before," he also said.

On his filmmaking, Hamaguchi said that he has to feel his way through the process every time.

