Japan Working Hard to Help War-Torn Ukraine

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan is making every effort to show to the international community its commitment to supporting Ukraine as it airlifted 20 evacuees who fled the war-torn country using a government aircraft.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently sent Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to Poland as his special envoy for coordination regarding the unusual measure of using a standby government jet to transport the evacuees to Japan.

The move came amid ongoing discussions about imposing additional sanctions on Russia, which continues its invasion of Ukraine, following Russian troops' suspected massacring of civilians near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

During his stay in Poland, Hayashi inspected a shelter where some 2,000 Ukrainians are staying and an immigration facility near the border with Ukraine. He also held talks with senior government officials of Ukraine and Poland to understand the needs for assistance on the ground.

Based on the developments, Tokyo decided to transport the 20 evacuees, including those who have no relatives or acquaintances in Japan, using the government plane. They arrived in Japan on Tuesday, when Hayashi returned home.

