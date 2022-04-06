Japan Diet OKs Bonus Cut by 0.15-Month's Pay for Govt Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday enacted a bill to lower national public servants' bonuses for fiscal 2021, which ended in March, by 0.15 month of salary from the previous year.

The Diet also passed a bill to amend the law on childcare leave of national public servants to allow such officials to take parental leave twice per child, instead of only once in principle at present.

The two bills were approved at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. They cleared the House of Representative, the lower chamber, earlier.

The government initially planned to submit the bill to revise the national public officials pay law to lower bonuses for winter 2021 to an extraordinary Diet session last year.

But it stopped short of doing so considering a delay in the start of the extra session due to the October 2021 election for the Lower House, and also in view of the possible impact of the bonus cut on the economy, which had already been dampened by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

