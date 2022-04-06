U.S. House Speaker Pelosi to Visit Japan This Weekend

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Japan this weekend, it was learned Wednesday.

She is seen holding talks with senior Japanese officials including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Hiroyuki Hosoda, speaker of Japan's House of Representatives, sources in the Japanese government and the Japanese Lower House said.

They are expected to exchange views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the human rights situation in China, and affirm close cooperation between Japan and the United States.

Pelosi, a heavyweight in the U.S. Democratic Party, has influence over U.S. President Joe Biden.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Wednesday that coordination on Pelosi's Japan visit is underway between Tokyo and Washington.

