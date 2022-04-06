Japan New COVID-19 Cases Up 1,100 from Week Before

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 54,884 new coronavirus infection cases Wednesday, up 1,143 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients was unchanged from Tuesday at 508. There were 66 new fatalities.

In Tokyo alone, the number of new infection cases stood at 8,652, down 868 from a week before. Six new deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 7,358, down 3.5 pct, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 29, down by one from Tuesday.

