Tokyo Reports 8,652 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 8,652 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Wednesday, down by 868 from a week before.

Six new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections in Tokyo stood at 7,358 as of the day, down 3.5 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at 29, down by one from Tuesday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]