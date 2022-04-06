Japan Average Pump Price Rises for 1st Time in 3 Weeks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan as of Monday grew 0.1 yen from a week before to 174.1 yen per liter, the first rise in three weeks, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

To hold down gasoline prices, the government increased its subsidies for oil wholesalers to the ceiling of 25 yen per liter on Thursday.

Without the subsidies, the ministry had expected the average pump price to reach as high as 203.8 yen on Monday.

The average gasoline price as of Monday was higher than a week before in 24 prefectures, including Aichi, and lower in 17 prefectures, including Tokyo and Chiba. The average topped 180 yen in four prefectures, with the highest of 182.7 yen recorded in Nagasaki.

The nationwide average price of kerosene stayed flat at 2,061 yen per 18 liters.

